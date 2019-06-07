Snooki Shares Adorable Photo of 1-Week-Old Son Angelo Fist-Pumping

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 11:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Snooki, Angelo, Babies

Instagram

Snooki's baby boy Angelo is a week old!

The Jersey Shore star gave birth to her and Jionni LaValle's third child on Thursday, May 30. The couple's new bundle of joy has joined siblings Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4, in the family. Since his arrival, Snooki has been sharing photos of her youngest son with her fans on social media.

On Friday, the 31-year-old reality star took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of Angelo in striped onesie pajamas. In the picture, Angelo has a post-it note on him that reads, "One week."

Snooki captioned the cute post with the hashtag #ThirdChildVibes and #fistpump, pointing out his closed hand.

Watch

Jersey Shore Star Snooki Gives Birth to Baby No. 3!

"Who's one week today?!" Snooki can be heard asking her baby boy in her Instagram Story video, placing the post-it on Angelo. "You are!"

Snooki, Angelo, Babies

Instagram

Snooki also opened up about her newborn child on her podcastIt's Happening With Snooki & Joey.

"He sleeps a lot, he's like me," she shared on the latest episode. "He sleeps a lot during the day and then at night, he's chugging and s--tting. So he's like us."

"It's so crazy and I'm trying to get my life back together," Snooki said. "You know when I was pregnant I was not doing anything, I was relaxing. Now I'm trying to just get back into my groove, and it's really hard with three kids."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Snooki , Celeb Kids , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Says There Have Been "Betrayals of the Heart" in Relationship With Will Smith

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Delivers Emotional Testimony to Congress About Mental Health

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Romance: A Look Back

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

What Went Wrong for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk After 4 Years Together

You, Penn Badgley, Netflix, Lifetime

Penn Badgley Thinks "Fame" Stands for "F--king Awful, Man, Extremely"

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Is Lisa Vanderpump Really Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Yes, She Is

Celebrate National Best Friend Day With Your E! Family

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.