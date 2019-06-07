Nostalgia Alert! Brenda Song Looks Back at Her Disney Channel Past Ahead of Amphibia Return

"Returning to the Disney Channel really feels like coming home," she says. "I grew up on Disney, like literally."

As for her faves, she starts with what might just be everybody's fave: London Tipton, of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

"She's like a huge part of me now, because I played her for almost eight years," Song says.

She also gives a shoutout to Wendy Wu, lead of Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior.

"I loved Wendy Wu," she says. "It was the first time I had the opportunity to play the lead telling a story about the struggles of being a 16 year-old Asian-American, all the while, having this crazy curse on her and doing martial arts and having to go to homecoming. It was a lot of fun."