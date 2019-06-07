Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have a Date Night at Star-Studded Saint Laurent Fashion Show

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 8:14 AM
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth went out in style on Thursday.
The married couple made it a date night at the Saint Laurent Men's Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California. The two wore coordinating outfits; Cyrus wore a sparkling black blazer over a black top and shredded leather pants and boots, while Hemsworth sported a black jacket over a black printed shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.
Other celebs in attendance included Keanu Reeves, Hailey Bieber, Amber Heard, Luka Sabbat, Avengers'Sebastian Stan, Laura Dern, Charlie Puth, and Stranger Things actor Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe.
See photos of the stars at the event.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The two wear coordinating black outfits.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The actor appears in all black.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The Stranger Things star appear with his girlfriend.
Article continues below
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The model showcases a striped look.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The Avengers star appears in all black.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The grown-ish star and model also appears in all black.
Article continues below
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The Big Little Lies actress showcases a chic look.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The Aquaman actress poses in a black outfit.
Phillip Faraone/WireImage
The star appears in a tan suede jacket.
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?