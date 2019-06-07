EXCLUSIVE!

Is It a Happy Reunion for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Chantel and Pedro?

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 8:30 AM

So, you've been having marital problems and your husband buys a one-way ticket to his home country and says he wants some time and space to himself. What do you do? If your 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Chantel, you tell him you bought a ticket to the Dominican Republic yourself and are on the way to go work on your marriage. And if you're her husband, Pedro, you…grin and bear it?

"I feel so disappointed because we talk about this one, and I telling her that I need my own time in the Dominican Republic and with my friend, with my family. And she say, ‘No.' She say only, ‘I gonna come there,'" Pedro says in the exclusive preview.

Despite what everyone told her, Chantel seemed determined to go get her man back—or settle things once and for all.

"My parents think that it's a bad idea for me to follow Pedro because Pedro's family is not on good terms with me," Chantel says. But with all of his plans for a mysterious business and the way divorce was being hurled around, Chantel isn't just going to let life happen to her. "Now I'm feeling like I really need to go there and find out for myself what's going on," she says.

In a twist, Pedro was there at the airport to get her, with balloon and flowers in hand just like the old days. This gives Chantel hope.

"In the beginning, Chantel and me, I say, ‘I have the perfect woman in the world. I feel like heaven.' But now it's so different. But, even though I'm disappointed with Chantel, that she coming, I want her to know that I love her anyways," Pedro says.

But it's not exactly a warm welcome and all their troubles melt away. From the start, Chantel puts her foot down about Pedro's family. Little does she know his family already decided she wasn't welcome in their home.

"While I'm in the Dominican Republic, I'm not going to stay with Pedro's mom and sister because I don't trust them with anything. I'm just going to leave it at that," Chantel says.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

