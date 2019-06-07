How the Pressure to Deliver Galvanized the Big Little Lies Cast for Season 2

When viewers finally return to Monterey for Big Little Lies season two, things will be different.

"My character goes through a lot of growth this year," series star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon told E! News at the Big Little Lies premiere in New York City. "She has things in her marriage that she really needs to work on, so I think you'll see a different kind of Madeline this year."

Those things in her marriage? Remember in the first season where she slept with the theater director. Yep, viewers remember—and so did writer David E. Kelley. Buckle up.

As for the other women of the Monterey Five, it's also all about growth.