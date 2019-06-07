Elisabeth Moss on Her Mad Men Meme: I'm Proud Peggy Walks Has Taken on a Life of Its Own

Elisabeth Moss will live forever—or as long as the internet lives—all thanks to Mad Men. In the seventh season, Moss had an ultra-powerful strut through the halls as Peggy Olson. Smoking a cigarette while carrying a box of her things and an erotic piece of art, this Peggy scene has been GIFed, screenshot, made into icons, parodied and permeated the internet.

"Yeah, I think it's really cool," Moss told E! News about her new life as a meme and GIF.

"I mean, I never anticipated what it was going to become what it became. We certainly had no idea. I remember the day after the episode aired, that morning people were sending it and it became this meme, right? Is it a meme or a GIF?...I'm just to old for this s—t," Moss said while promoting the new season of The Handmaid's Tale.