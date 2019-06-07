Elisabeth Moss on Her Mad Men Meme: I'm Proud Peggy Walks Has Taken on a Life of Its Own

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 6:57 AM
Elisabeth Moss will live forever—or as long as the internet lives—all thanks to Mad Men. In the seventh season, Moss had an ultra-powerful strut through the halls as Peggy Olson. Smoking a cigarette while carrying a box of her things and an erotic piece of art, this Peggy scene has been GIFed, screenshot, made into icons, parodied and permeated the internet.
"Yeah, I think it's really cool," Moss told E! News about her new life as a meme and GIF.
"I mean, I never anticipated what it was going to become what it became. We certainly had no idea. I remember the day after the episode aired, that morning people were sending it and it became this meme, right? Is it a meme or a GIF?...I'm just to old for this s—t," Moss said while promoting the new season of The Handmaid's Tale.
"It's definitely something that has taken on a life of its own that I feel slightly removed from, but I'm proud of," Moss added.
The Peggy walks moment has become a symbol of badassery, and now as the rebellious June in The Handmaid's Tale, Moss is known for playing these types of kick-butt women. Is that a point of pride?
"I do feel proud of that, but I think the thing I love about June as a heroine is that she's not a superhero and I think that's why people do find her inspiring and do find strength in her because her strengths are that of so many of us. She's a mother, she's a best friend, she's a wife, she's a woman, she's a human. And I think those are the things that people actually identify with. She doesn't have any special powers, she becomes, what I think we hope would become in that situation," Moss said.
The Handmaid's Tale season three drops new episodes on Hulu on Wednesdays.
