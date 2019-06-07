Read Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Rare Quotes About Their Relationship

It's over for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, one of Hollywood's most private couples.

On Thursday night, reports emerged claiming that the A Star Is Born director and the supermodel have split after four years together. The duo, who have remained very tight-lipped about their relationship over the years, first sparked romance rumors in 2015 after enjoying a Broadway date. While never officially addressing their romance, Cooper and Shayk went on to share quite a few steamy PDA sessions all over the world, seemingly confirming their relationship status.

Though the A-list pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, walked a number of red carpets together throughout their relationship, they rarely talked about each other in the media. Which is why it came as a surprise to many that Cooper gave Shayk a shout-out during his BAFTA acceptance speech in February.