Accio Shoes! Harry Potter x Vans Collection Is Here

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 6:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Harry Potter x Vans

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As you know, we love Vans, and we love pop culture design collabs. And Vans has been knocking it out of the park in this area lately. Earlier this spring, the brand launched its David Bowie collection, and today the Harry Potter x Vans collab drops! All four Hogwarts houses are represented in the designs, along with additional sneakers featuring the Golden Snitch, Daily Prophet headlines, the Marauder's Map and more.

Shop now—it won't take any magic for this collection to disappear!

E-Comm: Harry Potter x Vans

Gryffindor Sk8-Hi

These shoes seem pretty fitting for the brave and determined Hogwarts housemembers.

SHOP NOW: $80 at Vans or Zappos

E-Comm: Harry Potter x Vans

Ravenclaw Authentic

What's more witty and wise than the Authentic in a checkerboard pattern?

SHOP NOW: $70 at Vans or Zappos

E-Comm: Harry Potter x Vans

Hufflepuff Slip-On

Celebrate hard work, loyalty and fair play with these slip-ons featuring the badger mascot.

SHOP NOW: $70 at Vans or Zappos

Article continues below

E-Comm: Harry Potter x Vans

Slytherin Era

Would you expect anything less cunning than this snakeskin design?

SHOP NOW: $70 at Vans or Zappos

E-Comm: Harry Potter x Vans

Golden Snitch Old-Skool

Calling all Quidditch Seekers, these sneaks are for you!

SHOP NOW: $75 at Vans or Zappos

E-Comm: Harry Potter x Vans

Marauders Map Slip-On

We solemnly swear you'll be up to no good in these shoes.

SHOP NOW: $65 at Vans or Zappos

Article continues below

E-Comm: Harry Potter x Vans

Dark Arts Sk8-Hi Platform

Only for the followers of He Who Must Not Be Named.

SHOP NOW: $85 at Vans or Zappos

E-Comm: Harry Potter x Vans

Daily Prophet ComfyCush Era

What's black-and-white and read all over? Your feet in these headline-baring sneaks!

SHOP NOW: $75 at Vans or Zappos

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Harry Potter , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Pride Shoes

Pride Shoes to Feed Your Sole

Wardrobe Staples for the Modern Woman

Wardrobe Staples for the Modern Woman

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Best Dressed at the 2019 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Sarah Hyland and More

Cassadee Pope, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 CMT Awards: Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn & More

Kane Brown, 2019 CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes Right Now

10 Trendy Shoes We're Currently Craving

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

See Every Photo From President Donald Trump's London Visit With the Royal Family

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.