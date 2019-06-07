Accio Shoes! Harry Potter x Vans Collection Is Here

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 6:25 AM
As you know, we love Vans, and we love pop culture design collabs. And Vans has been knocking it out of the park in this area lately. Earlier this spring, the brand launched its David Bowie collection, and today the Harry Potter x Vans collab drops! All four Hogwarts houses are represented in the designs, along with additional sneakers featuring the Golden Snitch, Daily Prophet headlines, the Marauder's Map and more.
Shop now—it won't take any magic for this collection to disappear!
These shoes seem pretty fitting for the brave and determined Hogwarts housemembers.
What's more witty and wise than the Authentic in a checkerboard pattern?
Celebrate hard work, loyalty and fair play with these slip-ons featuring the badger mascot.
Would you expect anything less cunning than this snakeskin design?
Calling all Quidditch Seekers, these sneaks are for you!
We solemnly swear you'll be up to no good in these shoes.
Only for the followers of He Who Must Not Be Named.
What's black-and-white and read all over? Your feet in these headline-baring sneaks!
