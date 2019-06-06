Sean ''Diddy'' Combs Honors Kim Porter as He Celebrates Their Twin Daughters' Graduation

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 4:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Porter, Sean P. Diddy Combs

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It's a big day in Mr. Combs' household!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is celebrating his twin daughters' graduation and he couldn't be happier over their achievements.

"MY BABIES ARE GRADUATING," he captioned his post on Instagram, alongside a photo posing with his daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs. "Man s--t is real! I FEEL SO GOOD. SO HAPPY. SO PROUD."

The proud father took to Instagram Stories to share his family's special day. That's right, Mr. Combs documented everything—from his daughters' speeches to ending the night at home.

"It's a big moment," he shared on Instagram Stories, and started to get a bit emotional. "I'm happy, I'm excited, a little nervous."

Before the graduation began, the 49-year-old rapper took a moment to honor his long-time partner Kim Porter, who passed away last November at the age of 47. "Shout out to Kim, they're graduating baby. This one's for you... I mean, this two's for you."

Watch

Kim Porter Mourned In Private Homegoing Memorial

During the school ceremony, the twins also paid tribute to their late mother.

"To my mom," Jessie began her speech, with her dad recording it. "For teaching me how to walk like a supermodel by strutting down our hallways as if they were a runway, which would allow me to show off my sass when I was on the real one."

D'Lila added, "To modeling the latest fashion trends at photo shoots and fashion shows with my mom by my side, coaching me."

Combs and Porter were together for more than a decade, until they called it quits in 2007. They share a son, Christian Casey Combs and the twins. However, the music producer helped raise Quincy Brown, Kim's son from a previous relationship.

Diddy also has a son, Justin Dior Combs from a previous relationship, as well as a 13-year-old daughter Chance Combs.

At the twins' graduation, Quincy, Justin, Christian and Chance were all in attendance.

"Congratulations to my sista's on their 6th grade graduation," the 13-year-old shared. "I'm so proud of my little angels. MY HEART CAN TAKE IT," the Dope actor wrote.

After a long, celebratory day, Diddy shared a few words to cap off the night. "I am happy to say mission completed! We did it this year."

  • Share
  • Tweet

Trending Stories

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.