Inside Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney's Unbreakable Bond On and Off Teen Mom

"The more you take care of the good things in your life, the longer they stick around and the better they become."

When Maci Bookout McKinney included that quote in her 2016 memoir Bulletproof, the MTV reality star was in a different chapter of her life.

Once an overachieving high school student in Tennessee, Maci quickly had to balance life as a single teen mom with her hopes and dreams. Oh yes, and she had to did it all as cameras rolled for the reality show Teen Mom.

But as the proud mother of three kicks off season 10 of Teen Mom OG, that same mindset can easily be applied to her relationship with husband Taylor McKinney.

"I think as you get older, every person grows as an individual and when you're married or in a very serious relationship…you're growing as individuals and you're able to ultimately grow together as a couple," Maci shared with E! News ahead of tonight's premiere. "The strength in that is pretty amazing."