How Miley Cyrus Climbed Her Way Out of Tragedy and Back to the Top

When Miley Cyrus stepped on the South African set of Black Mirror, there to film a just-released episode of the Netflix anthology's fifth season, it was supposed to be the start of a new chapter.

Filming the episode, entitled "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too," marked a return to the medium that made her a star—television—for the first time since 2016's ill-fated Woody Allen-Amazon series Crisis in Six Scenes. The role of pop star Ashley O. was an opportunity for the onetime Disney Channel queen to comment on the story of females in the music industry—her story, really—in a piece that was written almost expressly for her.

Little did she know that some 10,000 miles away, on the shores of Malibu, Calif., a natural disaster was ravaging the place she called home, changing life for the superstar as she knew it. It was November 2018 and the Woolsey fire was ripping its way through the SoCal hillside, leaving Cyrus to sit powerless a world away as her partner Liam Hemsworth evacuated their animals and little else before the wildfire consumed their haven with little regard, just as it had done to thousands of homes in the area.