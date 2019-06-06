Singer Granger Smith's 3-Year-Old Son Dead After "Tragic Accident"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 11:26 AM
Granger Smith has announced the heartbreaking death of his three-year-old son, River Kelly Smith.
The singer took to social media on Thursday to share the devastating news with his fans. "I have to deliver unthinkable news. We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," he wrote along with a photo of River. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived."
Granger went on to share that he and his wife Amber Smith "made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life."
"Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father," he continued. "Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately."
"The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts," Granger said in his message. "If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."
He concluded his post, "In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children's Medical Center in River's name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible."
Granger announced the birth of son River in May 2016, writing along with a family photo, "Heart and hands are full. We added one more boy to the clan. River Kelly Smith has joined his brother and sister!"
This sums it up. Me chillin. And then her with 3 monkeys climbing all over her. She does it day in and day out with that love for them that only a mother can understand, but she also does it out of a love for me because she knows that so many times my work takes me away from home. How can I ever repay her for that?! I have a lifetime to try. She’s the half that makes me whole. Happy Mother’s Day @amberemilysmith!
It was just last month that Granger shared a family photo for Mother's Day.
"This sums it up. Me chillin. And then her with 3 monkeys climbing all over her," Granger wrote. "She does it day in and day out with that love for them that only a mother can understand, but she also does it out of a love for me because she knows that so many times my work takes me away from home. How can I ever repay her for that?! I have a lifetime to try. She's the half that makes me whole. Happy Mother's Day."
Our thoughts are with the Smith family during this heartbreaking time.
