Singer Granger Smith's 3-Year-Old Son Dead After "Tragic Accident"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 11:26 AM
Granger Smith has announced the heartbreaking death of his three-year-old son, River Kelly Smith.
The singer took to social media on Thursday to share the devastating news with his fans. "I have to deliver unthinkable news. We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," he wrote along with a photo of River. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived."
Granger went on to share that he and his wife Amber "made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life."
"Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father," he continued. "Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately."
"The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts," Granger said in his message. "If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."
He concluded his post, "In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children's Medical Center in River's name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible."
Granger announced the birth of son River in May 2016, writing along with a family photo, "Heart and hands are full. We added one more boy to the clan. River Kelly Smith has joined his brother and sister!"
Our thoughts are with the Smith family during this heartbreaking time.
Vivica A. Fox and Lifetime Movie Network Have Your Summer Covered With a Whole Bunch of Wrong Movies
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?