'NSYNC's Joey Fatone Divorcing Wife Kelly Baldwin

Tearin' up my heart! Joey Fatone is in the process of divorcing his wife of about 15 years, Kelly Baldwin.

Records show that the 42-year-old 'NSYNC star, who tied the knot with the screenwriter in 2004, filed for divorce on May 13 in Florida. Fatone, who shares two kids with Baldwin, also recently confirmed the couple's separation. "I was, at one point, married, and now I am separated, going through a divorce," Fatone told Us Weekly at the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards on June 2.

Fatone actually attended the award show with his girlfriend, Izabel Araujo, who he has been dating for over four years now. Back in Oct. 2018, Araujo celebrated their fourth anniversary with a message on Instagram.