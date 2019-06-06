Influencer Hannah Polites Shares "Real," Naked Selfie 24 Hours After Giving Birth

Hannah Polites wants you to see the naked truth of childbirth.

The 28-year-old Australian model and Instagram influencer posted on her account on Wednesday a naked photo of herself 38 weeks pregnant and another nude pic showing her 24 hours after giving birth to her second child and first son, Arlo William Small, who joins big sister Evaliah.

"Although a little confronting for me, I want to be as real as possible with you all and share my post partum body journey exactly how it is," she wrote. "I was tired, pale and a little sore but so proud of what I'd just achieved the day before. The human body is so amazing and I'm so thankful that mine was able to grow, birth and now nurture my boy."