Halsey's Incredible Cover of "Sucker" Has the Jonas Brothers Freaking Out

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 9:34 AM
We're total suckers for this Halsey performance!
While appearing on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Thursday, the 24-year-old singer covered the Jonas Brothers' hit song "Sucker." In her performance, Halsey made the song her own, slowing down the beat and bringing her soulful energy to the track. The performance was so electric that it even caught the attention of the Jonas Brothers themselves.
After seeing Halsey's cover of their song, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas posted a video message for Halsey on Twitter.
"Oh my God! Halsey! That was amazing," the trio told the singer in the message. "Thank you so much for covering 'Sucker.' It sounded incredible. We love you!"
Along with heart eye emojis, Halsey tweeted back, "I love you guys too!!!!! And I love this song! Thank you!!!!!!!!"
Joe also retweeted Halsey's cover, writing, "This is so cool!!!! Thank you @halsey."
HALSEYYY!! That #Sucker cover on @BBCR1 was so sick 🔥🔥🔥 We love you!! @halsey #LiveLounge pic.twitter.com/hEDVLRfzxm— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) June 6, 2019
Now that we know Halsey and the Jonas Brothers have a lot of love for each other, maybe we can get a collab between the talented artists? We'll have to wait and see!
Check out Halsey's performance of "Sucker" above!
