Arie Luyendyk Jr. Defends Lauren After She's Mom-Shamed Over Going Out

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 9:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Last Wednesday, The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk. A week later, mom went out for lunch and left her with grandma. And the Internet had some thoughts.

Arie clapped back at the critics who mom-shamed his wife on Instagram after she wrote, alongside a photo of her hugging her sister, "First time out of the house without Alessi and I only cried one time. I'd say it's a win."

"To all the negative comments regarding leaving her with grandma for a 45min lunch, cut her some slack!" Arie commented. "It was my idea because she has been working so hard to keep up and quite frankly I commend her for 1. Being an incredible mom and getting the breast feeding down enough to make sure she had enough while she was at lunch. (Moms know that breastfeeding can be difficult) and 2. So much of being a good parent is making sure you take care of yourself. She wanted a healthy meal with her sister who is in town."

Watch

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Road to Fatherhood

"I get so frustrated at the comments because she is such a kind soul and takes these comments to heart," he added. "Be kind people!"

"Lol I didn't leave my baby until she was 4 months old and I cried," commented one user.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Instagram

Instagram / Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"To be honest she did cry but grandma had it handled!" Arie replied.

A couple of fellow Bachelor Nation alumni moms also commented on Lauren's post.

"Winning for sure! You look great!" wrote The Bachelorette's Desiree Hartsock, who gave birth to her and husband Chris Siegfried's second son in January. "And always take time for yourself. The first weeks are tough and it looks like you're doing amazing momma!"

"Omg how...i'm so jealous!! Ruth was on my t-t every 30 minutes and i was bleeding everywhere lmao," commented The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez, who gave birth to her first child and daughter in February.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Arie Luyendyk Jr. , The Bachelor , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joey Fatone, Kelly Baldwin

'NSYNC's Joey Fatone Divorcing Wife Kelly Baldwin

Hannah Polites

Influencer Hannah Polites Shares "Real," Naked Selfie 24 Hours After Giving Birth

Adam Scott, Big Little Lies premiere

The Men of Monterey Speak! Big Little Lies Stars Tease "Incredibly Bold" Season 2

Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox and Lifetime Movie Network Have Your Summer Covered With a Whole Bunch of Wrong Movies

Jonas Brothers, Halsey

Halsey's Incredible Cover of "Sucker" Has the Jonas Brothers Freaking Out

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie Wants You to Stop Calling Her a "Bombshell"

Natalie Halcro, Relatively Nat & Liv 102

See Natalie Halcro's Siblings Bicker Over Vaccines & Scientific Method on the Party Bus to Whistler

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.