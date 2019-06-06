Jada Pinkett Smith Says Daughter Willow Is "Curious" About Polyamory

From pornography to divorce, Jada Pinkett Smith has covered a lot of topics on Red Table Talk. Soon, she'll be tackling a new subject—polyamory.

During her guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 47-year-old actress revealed she'll be discussing the topic in an upcoming episode of her Facebook show.

According to Pinkett Smith, the episode will explore a relationship between a man and two women. While she didn't give too many details as to what viewers can expect, she said say her daughter and co-host Willow Smith was the one who found her future guests.

"It's a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram," she explained. "That's how it all came to be. She became very curious about this whole polyamory thing."

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Pinkett Smith if her daughter's curiosity might lead her to have polyamorous relationships one day, the Girls Trip star replied, "Possibly. I don't know. Listen, she's 18 who the heck knows what's going to go down."