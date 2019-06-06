How Sophie Turner Encouraged Joe Jonas to Get His “S--t Together” And Reunite With the Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers reunion certainly didn't happen overnight.

Nearly six years ago, the beloved boy band's Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas were arguing over everything from their tours and music videos to solo projects. "At some point [the band] go so dysfunction that we didn't even let in outside writers," Joe confessed to Harper's Bazaar. "We didn't have a producer. We didn't have a table. We were like, ‘We're good with this.' Not to speak of memes, but it was like that dog and the burning house: ‘This is fun.'"

When the finally decided to break up in October 2013, the trio assumed the door would never reopen. "It was like, ‘F--k this. And f--k you guys,'" recalled Joe. "'I'm going to go figure out what's next for me and this will never happen again.'"

The middle brother moved on with the band DNCE. But he could not shake off the lingering pain from splitting from his brothers. "I couldn't even play one of our songs on stage with DNCE even just to nod to the past," he revealed.