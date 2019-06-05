6 Fun Facts About Miley Cyrus' Episode of Black Mirror

Say goodbye to Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus. There is now only Ashley O.

Cyrus transformed into a new purple-haired pop star for an episode of the new season of Netflix's Black Mirror, titled "Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too." Ashley O is a perky singer who hands out messages like "believe in yourself!" and "be who you wanna be!" and she's also secretly being controlled by her greedy aunt/manager.

When that greed gets out of control, it's up to two teen girls and a doll carrying Ashley's consciousness to save the pop star from a a hologram fate, and if that sounds like it could be the plot of a Disney Channel Original Movie, you're not totally wrong.

In fact, if this had aired on the Disney Channel, our only confusion would have been, "Huh. I didn't know you could say the F word on the Disney Channel!" (All of this is a compliment. DCOMs are great.)