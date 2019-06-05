Lisa Vanderpump Skips Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 Reunion

After a season of dog-related drama and many rumors that she's done with the show, Lisa Vanderpump did not attend the season nine reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The reunion taped on Wednesday, and Andy Cohen went live on Instagram during the lunch break to talk to fans. He was then joined by friend Anderson Cooper, and asked Cooper to ask him how the reunion is going.

"The reunion is going great. It's major. Lisa Vanderpump's not here," Cohen revealed.

"Has she not been there at all for this reunion?" Cooper asked, and Cohen simply made a face.

"There's major things happening...there's trouble afoot in Beverly Hills," he said. "You know who is here? Camille."