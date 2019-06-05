CMT Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 3:40 PM

Kane Brown, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Country music lovers, this is your night!

We're just hours away from the 2019 CMT Music Awards where your favorite singers will come together at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to celebrate the biggest hits of the past year.

The members of Little Big Town return as hosts for the live telecast that will feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan.

And in true CMT Music Awards fashion, viewers can expect unique collaborations from artists like Brett Young and Boyz II Men.

As for the biggest awards of the night, all eyes are on the Video of the Year category where artists like Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris are competing for the trophy.

CMT Music Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Before the winners are announced, however, we have to talk about the fashion.

From the designer dresses to the fabulous cowboy hats, your favorite singers are stepping out in style. Take a look at our red carpet arrivals gallery updating throughout the night above.

And don't forget to watch the 2019 CMT Music Awards airing tonight at 8 p.m. only on CMT.

