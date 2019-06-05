Jenelle Evans Sets the Record Straight on ''Absurd'' Custody Battle Rumors

Jenelle Evansis dispelling the "absurd" rumors surrounding her ongoing custody battle.

It's been a tumultuous few weeks for the Teen Mom star as she and husband, David Eason, battle to regain custody of her two children, Ensley, 2, and Kaiser, 4, as well as David's daughter, Maryssa. During this time, there has been much speculation about the trials and tribulations Jenelle and David are going through, but now the 27-year-old is speaking to E! News about the truth behind the matter.

First and foremost, Evans insists that she and Eason are seeking to regain custody of their teen daughter Maryssa, in addition to Ensley and Kaiser. "The reports about custody are absurd. I don't understand why everyone thinks Maryssa is excluded out of this situation when every child is involved," she explains. "We are fighting for all the children to come home."