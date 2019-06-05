Jenelle Evans Sets the Record Straight on ''Absurd'' Custody Battle Rumors

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 3:07 PM
Jenelle Evansis dispelling the "absurd" rumors surrounding her ongoing custody battle.
It's been a tumultuous few weeks for the Teen Mom star as she and husband, David Eason, battle to regain custody of her two children, Ensley, 2, and Kaiser, 4, as well as David's daughter, Maryssa. During this time, there has been much speculation about the trials and tribulations Jenelle and David are going through, but now the 27-year-old is speaking to E! News about the truth behind the matter.
First and foremost, Evans insists that she and Eason are seeking to regain custody of their teen daughter Maryssa, in addition to Ensley and Kaiser. "The reports about custody are absurd. I don't understand why everyone thinks Maryssa is excluded out of this situation when every child is involved," she explains. "We are fighting for all the children to come home."
As for Maryssa's current living situation, she is staying with her mother and grandmother, who the MTV star says are refusing to cooperate. According to Jenelle, "Maryssa's grandmother and mother have cut David off completely. He's being nice as possible and trying to check up on her and they refuse to answer the phone."
Moreover, the mother-of-three is only allowed to see her children during supervised visits once a week. She says this has made it particularly difficult for her to attend court, since she cannot take her kids home with her. "It's really hard holding my emotions together when your child doesn't want to let you go, but if you don't hold it together and break down it will make the child more concerned and upset," she says of the experience.
To add further drama to the situation, Ensley is living with her mother, Barbara Evans, who Jenelle is once again feuding with. Evans describes their relationship as "rocky" and says that her mother has "broken my trust." She adds, "Back to square one with our relationship."
In the meantime, Jenelle says she is doing "everything possible to cooperate with Child Protective Services." Her attention is "completely" devoted to her children, but she says that she is also "working hard on my makeup kit from a distance."
At the end of the day, Jenelle is "hopeful" that she will regain custody of her children, especially with the help of her "major support team" and their "hard" work.
