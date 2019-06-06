EXCLUSIVE!

See Natalie Halcro's Siblings Bicker Over Vaccines & Scientific Method on the Party Bus to Whistler

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

So the Halcro-Pierson family trip is off to a fun start...

It's hardly day one, but Stephanie and Joel Halcro are already mad on vacation in this clip from Sunday's new Relatively Nat & Liv, after an increasingly philosophical chat about vaccines degenerates into a full-blown screaming match, tears and everything. Also a little mad? Natalie Halcro, who's sitting across from her siblings on the decked-out party bus she and Olivia Pierson previously arranged to take them up to the mountains for what the ladies hoped would be a wholesome getaway.

"Oh my god. This is not how I envisioned the family trip starting," Liv tells the camera, and Nat agrees "it's trash."

Dreams for a perfect family weekend aside, Stephanie and Joel's argument crops up at a particularly undesirable moment for their sister, being that she's curled up next to on-again, off-again beau Aygemang Clay and he's never met her family before.

"Honestly, I thought we'd have a nice time…I'd be with Aygemang, it would be bliss," Nat imagines later, though the IG personality quickly confirms it wasn't. "Nope!" she finishes.

Watch

Popping Champagne Bottles With Relatively Nat & Liv Stars

Bizarrely enough, tension between Stephanie and Joel starts with some spirited commentary about science.

"Vaccines are a religion," Stephanie argues, defending her anti-immunization stance to the group. "They're based on a theory."

Joel tells her that's "scientific method" (and he's right, which is probably what concerns his sister so much about vaccinations) but Stephanie is already on a roll.

"That's a religion!" she yells. "That's a belief, which is a religion. A theory is a belief which is a religion. It's not a f--king fact."

Feel like venturing down this rabbit hole today? Watch Stephanie and Joel's squabble break out—and note the rest of the cousins' reactions—in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Nat & Liv , E! Shows , Natalie Halcro , Olivia Pierson , Family , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miley Cyrus

How Miley Cyrus Climbed Her Way Out of Tragedy and Back to the Top

Granger Smith, River Kelly Smith

Luke Bryan, Maren Morris & More Celebs React to Granger Smith's 3-Year-Old Son's Death

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood Shares the Best Part of Being a Mom to a Newborn

Jenni Farley, JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, 2019 CMT Music Awards

How JWoww's Boyfriend Zack Helped Calm Her Nerves at 2019 CMT Music Awards

Sophie Turner Encouraged Joe Jonas to Get His "S--t Together"

Jay-Z, Beyonce, basketball, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets

All the Times Beyoncé's Beyhive Used Their Sting to Defend Their Queen

Granger Smith, River Kelly Smith

Singer Granger Smith's 3-Year-Old Son Dead After "Tragic Accident"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.