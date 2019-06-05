The Bachelorette Star Hannah Brown Explains Her Attraction to Luke Parker

If you're caught up on this season of The Bachelorette, you have probably formed an opinion of one Luke P.

And if you've been watching closely, that opinion is probably something along the lines of, "That guy is bad news."

The problem is that so far, on screen, Hannah hasn't quite fully accepted that he might not make the best husband, and she still really likes him. It's causing riffs among the other men, especially when Luke P. got the opportunity to literally fight for Hannah's heart in a violent game of rugby and took down Luke S. in the process.

What followed was a game of he said, he said as Luke P. countered Luke S.'s claims of violence with his own claims, like it was just a game, and Luke S. asked for Luke P. to praise him in front of Hannah, and Luke S. only cares about tequila.