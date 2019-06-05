Madonna Says Harvey Weinstein "Crossed Lines and Boundaries" With Her

Madonna is opening up about her experience working with Harvey Weinstein.

In a new profile on the superstar singer, published by the New York Times on Wednesday, Madonna shares that the movie producer "crossed lines" with her and that Weinstein was "incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward." Weinstein, who has been accused of nearly 30 years of sexual misconduct, was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Oct. 2017 following a New York Times exposé that shared allegations against the producer. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Back in the early '90s, Weinstein's Miramax company distributed Madonna's documentary, Madonna: Truth or Dare.