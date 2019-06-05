Madonna Says Harvey Weinstein "Crossed Lines and Boundaries" With Her

Jemal Countess/WireImage
Madonna is opening up about her experience working with Harvey Weinstein.
In a new profile on the superstar singer, published by the New York Times on Wednesday, Madonna shares that the movie producer "crossed lines" with her and that Weinstein was "incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward." Weinstein, who has been accused of nearly 30 years of sexual misconduct, was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Oct. 2017 following a New York Times exposé that shared allegations against the producer. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
Back in the early '90s, Weinstein's Miramax company distributed Madonna's documentary, Madonna: Truth or Dare.
"Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together; he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn't interested," she tells the NYT. "I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business. And we were all, 'Harvey gets to do that because he's got so much power and he's so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.' So that was it."
Talking about Weinstein's downfall, Madonna shares, "So when it happened, I was really like, 'Finally.' I wasn't cheering from the rafters because I'm never going to cheer for someone's demise. I don't think that's good karma anyway. But it was good that somebody who had been abusing his power for so many years was called out and held accountable."
It was just weeks ago that The Wall Street Journal reported that Weinstein had tentatively reached a $44 million civil agreement with his sexual misconduct accusers, former business partners and other entities.
