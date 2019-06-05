Madonna Says Harvey Weinstein "Crossed Lines and Boundaries" With Her

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 12:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Madonna, Harvey Weinstein

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Madonna is opening up about her experience working with Harvey Weinstein.

In a new profile on the superstar singer, published by the New York Times on Wednesday, Madonna shares that the movie producer "crossed lines" with her and that Weinstein was "incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward." Weinstein, who has been accused of nearly 30 years of sexual misconduct, was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Oct. 2017 following a New York Times exposé that shared allegations against the producer. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Back in the early '90s, Weinstein's Miramax company distributed Madonna's documentary, Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Watch

Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Million Settlement

"Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together; he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn't interested," she tells the NYT. "I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business. And we were all, 'Harvey gets to do that because he's got so much power and he's so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.' So that was it."

Talking about Weinstein's downfall, Madonna shares, "So when it happened, I was really like, 'Finally.' I wasn't cheering from the rafters because I'm never going to cheer for someone's demise. I don't think that's good karma anyway. But it was good that somebody who had been abusing his power for so many years was called out and held accountable."

It was just weeks ago that The Wall Street Journal reported that Weinstein had tentatively reached a $44 million civil agreement with his sexual misconduct accusers, former business partners and other entities.

To read more from Madonna's interview, head on over to the New York Times.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Madonna , Harvey Weinstein , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
David Spade, Kate Spade, Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan and David Spade Pay Tribute to Kate Spade on 1st Anniversary of Her Death

Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins

Gal Gadot Gets Surprising Makeover in New Wonder Woman 1984 Poster

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Why Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are "Questioning" the Future of Their Relationship

Luke Parker, The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Star Hannah Brown Explains Her Attraction to Luke Parker

The Handmaid's Tale

Why Elisabeth Moss' June "Breaks Bad" in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3

Ja Rule

Ja Rule Still Thinks the Fyre Festival Was an "Amazing Idea"

Mike Thalassitis

Love Island Star Mike Thalassitis' Cause of Death Revealed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.