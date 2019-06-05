Surprise! Basketball Wives' Tami Roman Secretly Got Married in Las Vegas

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 11:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tami Roman, Reggie Youngblood

Instagram

Tami Roman is officially a wife!

E! News can confirm the reality star secretly married her longtime boyfriend Reggie Youngblood in Las Vegas last summer.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Basketball Wives star and athlete obtained a marriage license on August 17, 2018. The couple appeared to have gotten hitched soon after because a marriage certificate was also issued the same day.

For those surprised by the news, you aren't alone! While the couple has documented their love story on Basketball Wives and one season of Marriage Boot Camp, both Tami and Reggie haven't addressed their marital status on social media.

But one day before the couple's Las Vegas ceremony, Tami posted a cryptic Instagram message that makes a bit more sense today.

Photos

Celebrities Married in Las Vegas

"The bravest thing I've ever done is learn to stand still and let God MOVE," she wrote.

Reggie Youngblood, Tami Roman

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Back in January 2019, Tami also sat down with Entertainment Tonight and was asked about getting married. At the time, the Bonnet Chronicles creator insinuated that the idea isn't out of the picture.

"We've talked about it. We've kicked it around," she shared. "We're really good. We're in a good place and I don't think we need to put any pressure on ourselves about having that piece of paper and when the moment presents itself, we'll jump out there and do it."

As for whether or not Tami's marriage will be addressed on the new season of Basketball Wives, you'll have to tune in and find out. What we do know is a new season kicks off June 19 and the gang is back together including Shaunie O'Neal, Jackie Christie and Evelyn Lozada. Based on the trailer shared on Tami's social media, it's going to be a wild ride. 

Congratulations to the couple on their big news.

The Blast was the first to report the marriage developments.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Couples , Weddings , Reality TV , Las Vegas , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Big Little Lies Season 2

Big Little Lies Season 2 Was Written "As If This Were the End"

Ellen Pompeo Wanted to Quit "Grey's Anatomy" Many Times

Amanda Stanton, Bobby Jacobs

Amanda Stanton Gets Candid About Bobby Jacobs Split: What Went Wrong?

What Joe Jonas Really Thought About Taylor Swift's Apology

Chris Evans, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chris Evans Slams "Homophobic" Men Planning Straight Pride Parade

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo Explains Why Adam Levine's Exit From The Voice Is "Good News"

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1609

See Kris Jenner Burst Into Tears When Kim Kardashian Asks to Take Over the Family Christmas Party

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.