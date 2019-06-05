Surprise! Basketball Wives' Tami Roman Secretly Got Married in Las Vegas

Tami Roman is officially a wife!

E! News can confirm the reality star secretly married her longtime boyfriend Reggie Youngblood in Las Vegas last summer.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Basketball Wives star and athlete obtained a marriage license on August 17, 2018. The couple appeared to have gotten hitched soon after because a marriage certificate was also issued the same day.

For those surprised by the news, you aren't alone! While the couple has documented their love story on Basketball Wives and one season of Marriage Boot Camp, both Tami and Reggie haven't addressed their marital status on social media.

But one day before the couple's Las Vegas ceremony, Tami posted a cryptic Instagram message that makes a bit more sense today.