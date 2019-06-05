Behati Prinsloo Explains Why Adam Levine's Exit From The Voice Is "Good News"

Less time on The Voice means more time for family!

It's been almost two weeks since Adam Levine announced that he would be leaving NBC's singing competition series after 16 long seasons.

And while fans and fellow coaches have expressed their sadness at the news, Behati Prinsloo has stayed quiet—until now!

While appearing on this morning's Today show, the supermodel joked that she'll be seeing Adam a lot more at home.

"Good news for me, good news for the kids," she laughed when asked about the news by Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist. "He is on tour at the moment. He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do. I'm like what am I going to do with him?"