Jenelle Evans Says a Child's Love for Their Mother Will "Never Fade" Amid Custody Battle

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 8:45 AM
Jenelle Evans is speaking out after losing temporary custody of her kids.
In late May, a judge temporarily ruled that the Teen Mom 2 star will not regain custody of her three children. Jenelle is mom to Jace, 9, Kaiser,4, and Ensley, 2. A source close to Jenelle told E! News at the time that the reality star was "stunned that the judge did not give her back the kids."
The insider added, "They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers."
Jenelle's mom, Barbara Evans, confirmed to E! News at the time that she has custody of Jace and Ensley, while Kaiser is with his father, Nathan Griffith.
This custody battle stems from the death of Jenelle's dog, Nugget, who was allegedly shot and killed by her husband, David Eason, in late April. Following the incident, a source told E! News that David supposedly killed Nugget because "it snapped at" Ensley. The dog's death sparked a joint investigation between the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and Columbus County Animal Control into allegations of animal cruelty in connection with the incident.
In mid-May, Jenelle confirmed to E! News that Kaiser had been removed from her home. According to a source, the boy's removal occurred after Kaiser told his school counselors about the incident in his home, which prompted Child Protective Services to become involved.
Amid the custody battle, Jenelle—who attended a custody hearing with David on Tuesday—took to Instagram to post a message about her kids.
"It's the little things in life. With everything that has been going on lately, I've come to realize a child's love for their mother will never fade. No distance, not time, no person can change that special love," Jenelle wrote. "This necklace was given to me by my little bubba, Kaiser. He told me he wanted mommy to 'match his'. My children are the sweetest and the best."
She added the hashtags #MommasBabies #InMyHeart #AlwaysAndForever.
