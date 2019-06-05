Watch Alex Rodriguez Predict His Future With Jennifer Lopez in 20-Year-Old Video

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 8:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, ELLEs 25th Annual Women In Hollywood

Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

As far as predictions go, Alex Rodriguez hit this one out of the park.

In recently resurfaced, 1998 video from MLB Network's Intentional Talk, the former Yankees third baseman is asked who his dream date would be. "Jennifer Lopez," the pro gushed, telling the interviewer, "Hopefully you can find me a date with her."

Well, in case you completely missed it, he not only landed a date but a forever with the music icon. "I just had a feeling," Rodriguez captioned the throwback video on Instagram. Commented the singer, "OMG…I love this too much."

In March, while vacationing in Barkers Bay, Bahamas, Rodriguez proposed with a sparkler worth an estimated $1 million.

"I rehearsed three days in a row because I wanted the sunset to be perfect," he later revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "One time the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was like 6:29 and then the third day, it was raining. So, I kind of came out around 6:29 and said this is the time I'm going to do it and it worked out well."

Watch

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Road to Engagement

From the start of their two year romance (and even all the way back in 1998!), the sports broadcaster has known Lopez is someone special. 

"I've never met anyone who's more honest," the 43-year-old told the New York Times. "She's so authentic and genuine. It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend. How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that's her superpower."

The duo have also made it their mission to expertly blend their families. (Rodriguez has daughters Ella and Natasha with ex Cynthia Scurtis while Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony.)

"Our kids have become best friends," he has raved. "That keeps us both grounded and appreciative."

Watch Rodriguez's epic confession in the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Alex Rodriguez , Jennifer Lopez , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , Sports

Trending Stories

Latest News
Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo Explains Why Adam Levine's Exit From The Voice Is "Good News"

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1609

See Kris Jenner Burst Into Tears When Kim Kardashian Asks to Take Over the Family Christmas Party

Troye Sivan Music Video, Lucky Strike

My My My! It's Troye Sivan's Birthday and We Can't Stop Watching His Best Music Videos

Jenelle Evans, David Eason, Ensley, Daughter

Jenelle Evans Says a Child's Love for Their Mother Will "Never Fade" Amid Custody Battle

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Gets "a Lot of S--t" Over 10-Year Age Gap With Nick Jonas

Olivia Pierson, Nat and Liv 102

Can Olivia Pierson and Her Siblings Parent Trap Their Divorced Mom and Dad?

Mark Wahlberg's Best Roles

Check Out (Marky) Mark Wahlberg's Funky & Fun Movie Roles Throughout the Last Two Decades

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.