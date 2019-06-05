The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Just Removed a Nail Out of Jordan Rodgers' Butt Cheek Because That's Love

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 6:29 AM

JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers

Instagram

JoJo Fletcher has Jordan Rodgers back—and his behind.

During a recent (and dramatic) home renovation for their upcoming CNBC show Cash Pad, the former sports anchor revealed he fell backward onto a nail while digging through a dumpster. "It ripped through my jeans stuck me right in the left BUTT CHEEK!!!" he wrote on Instagram last night.

And, bottom line, his fiancée was there to save the day. "This is what love really looks like... @joelle_fletcher wiping off the blood out of my crack and spraying it with alcohol," he added. "Now let me point out two things: ALCOHOL IN YOUR BUTT CRACK DOESN'T FEEL GOOD, and yes my ass needs a tan....ASAP." Yikes, sounds worse than a thorn in the side.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged—See Which Bachelor Couples Are Still Together

The reality stars first met and got engaged on the 12th season of The Bachelorette in 2016. Since then, the Dallas-based duo have documented their home renovations on Instagram and their web series Engaged with JoJo and Jordan. And for now, that's the only type of project their planning.

"The reason why our engagement is long," JoJo explained to E! News in October, "is because we're enjoying this really great place that we're in and loving life together."

Once further along in their journey, they, of course, hope to say "I do." In fact, while celebrating his brother Luke Rodgers' vows in April, Jordan captioned an Instagram shot, "@joelle_fletcher we are up next!"

