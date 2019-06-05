Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: "I Don't Have Time for Bulls--t Negative Minutiae"

It's pretty clear Lisa Vanderpump has closed a chapter in her life, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills chapter, despite what her (former) friends hope.

In an interview for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after show, Lisa wondered if production kept in her line telling the other women to "go f—k themselves" (she said she was joking), and reiterated her desire to not be part of what she perceives as five women against one—her.

"To have five against one is just, you know, it's not a good place. I just think it's something I would never encourage and never condone…For me, I just would never be part of that," she said.

"I've always said I'm not just a Housewife, I didn't make a career out of being a Housewife. Housewives has documented my life. I don't have time for bulls—t negative minutiae, I don't," Lisa said.