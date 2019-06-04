Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs' Relationship Is ''On Hold'' as He Spends Time With Mystery Woman

It seems likeShia LaBeouf and FKA twigs' relationship is cooling off.

A source close to FKA Twigs tells E! News that the stars "have been taking time apart since May, because of her work schedule." The 31-year-old is currently in the midst of her Magdalene Tour, which has taken her to cities across the world.

However, while it was once their work that united them, it appears that the singer's dedication to her career might be keeping them apart. "They both have put their relationship on hold. FKA has been focusing on her tour and she wanted to put all of her heart and soul into it," the source explains. "They are really up in the air right now and were waiting until all of her work commitments were fulfilled to figure it out."

It's unclear if the pair will reunite, but the source adds that the pair's "communication has been very minimal."