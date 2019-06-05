Everything Rocketman Got Wrong About Elton John's Life

Turning someone's life into a two-hour film is no easy feat.

After all, lives are rarely lived in the neat, easy-to-track fashion that storytelling requires. They're messy, they're don't tend to move in a straight line, and they're almost never in perfect black-and-white. And so, the idea of compressing all that color, all that craziness, all that commotion down into a narrative that audiences can comfortably comprehend? Downright impossible.

So details are flubbed, characters are omitted or combined or made more of a villain (or hero) than they ever were in real life, and timelines are rearranged all in the service of a bigger picture. It's a fine line to walk, but if you get the essence of the person right and the grand scheme of things across, well, for some filmmakers, that's a job well done enough.

And Rocketman is no different.

The new Elton John biopic, starring Taron Egerton in the lead role supported by a cast that includes Richard Madden, Jamie Bell and Bryce Dallas Howard, is a two-hour musical fantasia that gets things pretty close to right—and for director Dexter Fletcher (who, coincidentally, was brought on to finish the similarly factually-challenged Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after director Bryan Singer was relieved of his duties) and screenwriter Lee Hall, that was good enough.