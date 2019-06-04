Why Gwen Stefani Was ''Shocked'' to Be Asked Back to The Voice

Gwen Stefani is ready to have a "sweet escape"... to The Voice.

Last month, Adam Levine surprised everyone when he announced he was leaving the singing competition show after 16 seasons. His replacement? The "Rich Girl" songstress.

And while Stefani is "so excited" to return to the NBC series, she revealed she was "shocked" over the news. Chatting with E! News' Jason Kennedy, the 49-year-old star shared her reaction to the announcement and how different it's going to be with the Maroon 5 frontman gone.

"I'm so, so excited about it and so shocked," she said of her return to The Voice. "Every season that I've been back, it's been a shock 'cause they kind of wait till the last minute [to tell you]. I guess they really want you to be like, 'Please, take me.'"

In any case, she feels that it will be "really fun" to join her beau Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson next season.