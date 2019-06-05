CMT Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, because the 2019 CMT Music Awards are here.

This year's show is set to be one of the biggest nights of music for 2019, with plenty of showstopping performances from stars like Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs, as well as some musicians who are not from the country music world. It's safe to say audiences will be delighted by the addition of Boyz II Men and Sheryl Crowto the impressive lineup.

Once again, the hit group Little Big Town will be the hosts for the highly-anticipated award show. Last year marked their first time as hosts, and they did so well that the foursome was once again asked to return to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

To find out who takes home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list below!