CMT Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Williams + Hirakawa / CMT
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 7:00 AM
Williams + Hirakawa / CMT
Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, because the 2019 CMT Music Awards are here.
This year's show is set to be one of the biggest nights of music for 2019, with plenty of showstopping performances from stars like Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs, as well as some musicians who are not from the country music world. It's safe to say audiences will be delighted by the addition of Boyz II Men and Sheryl Crowto the impressive lineup.
Once again, the hit group Little Big Town will be the hosts for the highly-anticipated award show. Last year marked their first time as hosts, and they did so well that the foursome was once again asked to return to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
To find out who takes home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list below!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood– "Cry Pretty"
Chris Janson– "Drunk Girl"
Cole Swindell– "Break Up in the End"
Dan + Shay– "Speechless"
Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne– "Burning Man"
Eric Church– "Desperate Man"
Florida Georgia Line– "Simple"
Kacey Musgraves– "Rainbow"
Kane Brown– "Good as You"
Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels– "Coming Home"
Kelsea Ballerini– "Miss Me More"
Luke Combs– "She Got the Best of Me"
Maren Morris– "GIRL"
Zac Brown Band –"Someone I Used To Know"
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cole Swindell– "Break Up in the End"
Eric Church– "Desperate Man"
Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert –"Drowns The Whiskey"
Kane Brown– "Lose It"
Kenny Chesney– "Get Along"
Luke Bryan– "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset"
Thomas Rhett– "Life Changes"
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brandi Carlile– "The Joke"
Carly Pearce– "Closer To You"
Carrie Underwood– "Love Wins"
Kacey Musgraves– "Space Cowboy"
Kelsea Ballerini– "Miss Me More"
Maren Morris– "GIRL"
Miranda Lambert– "Keeper of the Flame"
Paul Drinkwater/NBC Sports
DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne– "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)"
Dan + Shay– "Speechless"
Florida Georgia Line– "Simple"
LOCASH – "Feels Like A Party"
Maddie & Tae– "Friends Don't"
Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift– "Babe"
GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Eli Young Band– "Love Ain't"
LANCO– "Born to Love You"
Little Big Town– "Summer Fever"
Midland – "Burn Out"
Old Dominion– "Hotel Key"
Zac Brown Band– "Someone I Used To Know"
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde– "Girl Goin' Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)"
Jimmie Allen– "Best Shot"
Jordan Davis– "Take It From Me"
Mitchell Tenpenny– "Drunk Me"
Morgan Wallen– "Whiskey Glasses"
Runaway June– "Buy My Own Drinks"
Tenille Townes– "Somebody's Daughter"
Alex Reside
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell– "What Happens In A Small Town"
Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – "Straight To Hell"
Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne– "Burning Man"
Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert– "Drowns The Whiskey"
Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels– "Coming Home"
Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift– "Babe"
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Boyz II Men and Brett Young – "Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)"
Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – "Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)"
Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)"
Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – "Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)"
Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night" (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)
Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – "Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads)"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?