K-Pop Star Sunmi Describes Herself as "LGBT" in Viral Concert Moment

Sunmi is opening up to her fans about her life and the "different sides" of herself.

While performing at the Q-Factory on Tuesday, June 4, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the 27-year-old singer, who is currently on her Warning World Tour, shared a personal message with the crowd. Taking a moment on the stage, the Wonder Girls alum described herself as "LGBT" as the crowd cheered.

"I have many different sides of me," Sunmi can be heard telling her fans in video posted to Twitter by @yvesiren. "Like dorky...and LGBT."

"There are sides of me that I know very well, like, just like I just said," she continued. "And sometimes there are times when I don't know myself."