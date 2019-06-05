Remembering Kate Spade: Look Back at Her Life in Pictures 1 Year After Death

It's been one year since Kate Spade's death.

The fashion designer was found unconscious and unresponsive in her New York apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. She was 55 years old. The Medical Examiner's Office later ruled her death suicide by hanging.

In a statement to E! News, Kate's husband, Andy Spade, revealed she had "suffered from anxiety and depression for many years" and had been "actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease." He also described her death as a "complete shock."

"Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world," he stated at the time. "She was the kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already."

Kate was laid to rest in her hometown of Kansas City, Mo.

After her death, her eponymous brand, which she confounded with Andy and later sold, pledged to donate more than $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health causes. Her brother-in-law, David Spade, also made a $100,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).