Punky Brewster Sequel Series In the Works Starring Soleil Moon Frye

The next big reboot is officially underway.

UCP is producing a revival/reboot of Punky Brewster, with Soleil Moon Frye reprising her role from the 1980s sitcom about a little girl raised by a foster parent.

The new series, which is written by Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock) and executive produced by Frye and original series creator David Duclon, will star Frye as Punky, now a single mother of three, who meets a young girl who reminds her of her younger self.

The original show aired on NBC from 1984 to 1986, then in syndication until 1988.