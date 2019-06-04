See Every Photo From President Donald Trump's London Visit With the Royal Family

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are putting their best foot forward during their U.K. visit.

From a meet-and-greet with Queen Elizabeth II to dining with the royal family, it's already been an eventful trip for the Trump's.

On Monday, the U.S. politician and his wife had a jam-packed schedule as they met with members of the royal family privately. The two enjoyed intimate lunches with the royals, as well as enjoyed an exhibit at Buckingham Palace.

In the evening, the president and first lady attended the State Banquet at the Palace, which was hosted by the queen herself. Several royals and British politicians attended, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prime Minister Theresa May, whose term ends in a few days.

Additionally, Trump's children (and their spouses) were also in attendance, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump.