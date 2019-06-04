See Every Photo From President Donald Trump's London Visit With the Royal Family

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 1:15 PM

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are putting their best foot forward during their U.K. visit.

From a meet-and-greet with Queen Elizabeth II to dining with the royal family, it's already been an eventful trip for the Trump's.

On Monday, the U.S. politician and his wife had a jam-packed schedule as they met with members of the royal family privately. The two enjoyed intimate lunches with the royals, as well as enjoyed an exhibit at Buckingham Palace.

In the evening, the president and first lady attended the State Banquet at the Palace, which was hosted by the queen herself. Several royals and British politicians attended, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prime Minister Theresa May, whose term ends in a few days.

Additionally, Trump's children (and their spouses) were also in attendance, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump.

President Donald Trump & Melania Visit the Royal Family

While the POTUS and FLOTUS enjoyed a fanciful fête hosted by the British monarch, on Tuesday, they returned the favor and threw a special dinner at Winfield House. Some royal family members and other British public figures were in attendance.

Making a statement with her fashion, Melania donned a fire-engine red-caped gown by Givenchy, which was a completely different vibe from the all-white Christian Dior ensemble she wore to the banquet the night before. Her husband, however, kept things simple and wore a classic black and white tuxedo.

To see the president and first lady's trip in the U.k., peep our gallery below!

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Pop, Fizz, Clink!

During their U.K. trip, the Trump's are hosting a special dinner at Winfield House. They pose with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. The First Lady wears a red-caped gown by Givenchy while the Duchess of Cornwall dazzles in a white lace, jewel-adorned dress.

Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.

Instagram

Belles of the Ball

Four of the Trump siblings don their finest ensembles for their dinner with England's royalty.

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, Prince Charles, Camilla, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Alastair Grant/PA Wire

A Buckingham Banquet

President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stand together at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Prince Michael of Kent

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

Bold Look

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wears her party's colors to the state dinner.

Kellyanne Conway, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

Disco Moment

Political consultant Kellyanne Conway takes a fashion risk in head-to-toe sequins.

Kate Middleton, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Simply Glowing

Kate Middleton glows as she walks through the hallway in her white Alexander McQueen dress. She wears the Lover's Knot Tiara and the yellow Royal Family Order.

Teresa May, Prince William, Steve Mnuchin, Kate Middleton, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A Friendly Chat

Prince William joins Prime Minister Theresa May in conversation while Kate chats with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Cheers!

President Trump and Queen Elizabeth clink glasses at the State Banquet dinner. The 93-year-old praised the U.S. and United Kingdom's close relationship and the president in turn called her a "great, great woman."

Kate Middleton, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Smiles With Steven

The Duhcess of Cambridge grins during a conversation with Mnuchin.

Melania Trump, Prince Charles, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Pomp and Circumstance

First Lady Melania Trump walks beside Prince Charles en route to dinner.

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Raise a Glass

An inside look at the dining room where 170 guests are gathered for dinner.

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sightseeing for Days

Photographers spotted the couple taking in the sights of the surrounding cityscape.

Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Donald Trump, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

Rooke/Shutterstock

A Royal Welcome

President Trump, Melania, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla stand on the steps at Buckingham Palace on June 3 as he arrived for his state visit.

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A Happy Handshake

The 93-year-old dons a classic pastel coat and matching hat as she talks to President Trump at her home.

Prince Harry, Ivanka Trump

Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images

First Children

Ivanka Trump and Prince Harry listen intently during an exhibit at Buckingham Palace on June 3.

Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump

WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Grand Tour

Queen Elizabeth guides President Trump through the rooms at the Palace.

Melania Trump

Getty Images

Suited-Up

Melania wears a white Dolce & Gabbana suit with a matching Herve Pierre hat, evoking some of Princess Diana's earlier looks.

President Trump is scheduled to be in the U.K. for a few more days!

