How Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Dhowre Changed His Mind About Marriage

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 9:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Idris Elba

Sean Thomas for British Vogue

Idris Elba didn't know he'd marry again—until he met Sabrina Dhowre

"We've been literally inseparable since we met," the 46-year-old actor told British Vogue in a new interview released Tuesday.

The two first locked eyes in 2017 while hanging out at a jazz bar in Vancouver, where Elba had been filming The Mountain Between Us. As The Wire star recalls, it was "love at first sight."

"You know, I'm 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina," he told the magazine. "It wasn't something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…"

In February 2018, Elba proposed. The Luther actor popped the question at a film screening in London. The two then tied the knot at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco in April 2019. According to British Vogue, the couple picked this location because the bride and groom's families are from east and west Africa respectively and they wanted to meet in the middle.

Watch

Idris Elba Marries Longtime Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre

The event was an extravagant affair. According to the publication, friends and family members celebrated their love for three days. Guests reportedly attended a "colors of the Souk" themed dinner before the wedding and toasted to the newlyweds at an all-white party the day after the nuptials.

On the big day, the duo said "I do" in style. Per the publication, the bride wore two custom dresses by Vera Wang while Elba donned an Ozwald Boateng suit.

 

Idris Elba

Sean Thomas for British Vogue

Not only have the two strengthened their own bond over the course of their romance, but Elba also credits his spouse with helping him build up his other relationships.

"Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I've known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more," he told the magazine.

This marks Elba's third marriage. The actor was first married to Hanne Norgaard, with whom he shares his daughter Isan Elba, and then to Sonya Nicole Hamlin. He also welcomed a son, Winston Elba, with Naiyana Garth.

To read Elba's full interview, check out the new issue of British Vogue.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Idris Elba , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Weddings

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shia Labeouf

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs' Relationship Is ''On Hold'' as He Spends Time With Mystery Woman

America's Got Talent, Kodi Lee

What America's Got Talent Means to Kodi Lee and His Family

Gwen Stefani, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

Why Gwen Stefani Was ''Shocked'' to Be Asked Back to The Voice

America's Got Talent, Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Got Possessed By a Doll on America's Got Talent

"Forbes" Lists America's Richest Self-Made Women

Barrier-Breaking Moments in TV History for Pride Month

Tan France, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Queer Eye's Tan France Reveals He Began Bleaching His Skin at Age 10

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.