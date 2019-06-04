How Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Dhowre Changed His Mind About Marriage

Idris Elba didn't know he'd marry again—until he met Sabrina Dhowre.

"We've been literally inseparable since we met," the 46-year-old actor told British Vogue in a new interview released Tuesday.

The two first locked eyes in 2017 while hanging out at a jazz bar in Vancouver, where Elba had been filming The Mountain Between Us. As The Wire star recalls, it was "love at first sight."

"You know, I'm 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina," he told the magazine. "It wasn't something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…"

In February 2018, Elba proposed. The Luther actor popped the question at a film screening in London. The two then tied the knot at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco in April 2019. According to British Vogue, the couple picked this location because the bride and groom's families are from east and west Africa respectively and they wanted to meet in the middle.