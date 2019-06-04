Is Lisa Vanderpump Really Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Will she stay or will she go? That's the question Lisa Vanderpump has danced around for months when it comes to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

LVP, an original cast member, made headlines in November when word came out that she would be exiting the reality show after the current ninth season.

"Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season," a production source told E! News in November 2018. "She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019."

Once the show premiered, with all the Puppygate drama between Lisa, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards, Lisa was coy about her future with the show.