Can Olivia Pierson and Her Siblings Parent Trap Their Divorced Mom and Dad?

Move over, Lindsay Lohan. It's Olivia Pierson's turn to Parent Trap.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Relatively Nat & Liv, the WAGS alum gets candid with her siblings about her hope of reuniting divorced parents Julia Pierson and Brian Pierson. This frank conversation comes about as the entire family enjoys a getaway in Whistler.

"I'm so glad that mom or dad don't have a significant other," Liv admits to her siblings. "I mean, obviously I want them to be happy, but…"

Liv isn't the only one feeling this way as brother Owen Pierson admits that he hasn't "liked any of their significant others." Per Liv, this is just proof that Julia and Brian are "the only good fit."

"Well, let's Parent Trap their ass," Owen jokes in response.

However, it appears that Liv has already undertaken this scheme. "I am already on it," the famed influencer adds. "I've been on it for a few years."