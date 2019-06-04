What Will Happen in Dead to Me Season 2? Get Ready for an Even More Complicated Dynamic

They're coming back! Netflix confirmed Judy and Jen, the women at the heart of Dead To Me, will return for a second season.

The series, which stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini and was created by Liz Feldman, ended season one on quite the cliffhanger. Warning, spoilers ahead!

In the first season, Jen (Applegate) is a grieving widow who is brought out of her shell by Judy (Cardellini), the woman who was responsible for Jen's husband's death via a hit and run. The season ended with Jen learning the truth. She kicked Judy out of her house, only to have Steve (James Marsden), Judy's ex, arrive to her home and Jen puts two and two together—Steve didn't let Judy go to the authorities after her husband was killed. She pulled a gun on him, and when Jen called Judy to come back, Cardellini's character arrived home to see Steve dead in Jen's pool.