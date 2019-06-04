What Will Happen in Dead to Me Season 2? Get Ready for an Even More Complicated Dynamic

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 11:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dead to Me

Netflix

They're coming back! Netflix confirmed Judy and Jen, the women at the heart of Dead To Me, will return for a second season.

The series, which stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini and was created by Liz Feldman, ended season one on quite the cliffhanger. Warning, spoilers ahead!

In the first season, Jen (Applegate) is a grieving widow who is brought out of her shell by Judy (Cardellini), the woman who was responsible for Jen's husband's death via a hit and run. The season ended with Jen learning the truth. She kicked Judy out of her house, only to have Steve (James Marsden), Judy's ex, arrive to her home and Jen puts two and two together—Steve didn't let Judy go to the authorities after her husband was killed. She pulled a gun on him, and when Jen called Judy to come back, Cardellini's character arrived home to see Steve dead in Jen's pool.

Watch

Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Talk Unlikely Pairing

Feldman had a different ending in mind. "I originally had pitched an entire season to Netflix, which is the pitch that I sold them. And my ending was… I did not go as far as to kill Steve. Sometimes, when things are pitched in the writer's room, there is an electricity that takes over the room, you can feel this sort of palpable buzz because it's a good idea and everybody knows it. That's what happened when they brought up the possibility of killing Steve. I thought it was kind of a big swing," Feldman told Uproxx.

Dead to Me, Netflix, Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini

Netflix

So what was that original ending? Feldman may still use it. Now, these two women are tied even closer together.

"Yeah, the idea was to force them back together to deal with their complicated relationship. Obviously, Jen and Judy have a love for each other, but once Jen finds out what Judy has done, that's a very difficult thing to forgive. So, we wanted to set them on an even footing," Feldman said. "They're forced together to keep this, secret if you will. And in doing so, will be confronted with having to forgive each other."

Steve is seen floating with a bloody head. Viewers don't see Jen pull the trigger.

"One thing I can tell you is that everything is deliberate," Feldman told EW.

Feldman was coy about what would happen next—Netflix had yet to officially announce the second season—but said the second season will be about the friendship between Jen and Judy, which is "now very complicated dynamic, or even more complicated dynamic between these two women."

"But in the most basic way, the score has been evened. What I wanted to do was create a situation where they're forced together, and they need each other now in some ways more than they did at the beginning of season one," Feldman said.

Dead to Me season 2 will premiere in 2020.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Netflix , Christina Applegate , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Soleil Moon Frye, Punky Brewster

Punky Brewster Sequel Series In the Works Starring Soleil Moon Frye

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Is Lisa Vanderpump Really Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Jade Cline

Teen Mom's Jade Cline Opens Up About Painful Relationship With Her Parents

Ashton Kutcher, Punk'd

MTV Is Rebooting Punk'd and Singled Out, But There's a Catch

Stranger Things

This New Stranger Things Season 3 Poster Will Give You Chills (And Plenty of Clues)

Jeopardy!, James Holzhauer

A Salute to Jeopardy!'s James Holzhauer and His Uniting Winning Streak

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Gets Candid About Anxiety, Single Parenting and Hard Work

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.